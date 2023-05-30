Robbers kill another youth in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic incident, a young individual lost his life due to firing by the robbers in Karachi’s Aisha Manzil area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the identification of the young man who lost his life due to firing at Aisha Manzil has been confirmed as Danish.

Police authorities state that the robbers fled after committing a robbery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The affected citizen followed them, upon suspicion the robbers opened fire near Aisha Manzil.

At that time, Danish, was refueling his vehicle at a petrol pump when he inadvertently found himself in the crossfire of the robbers. One of Danish’s friends mentioned that he was the youngest among five brothers and was scheduled to get married after Eid.