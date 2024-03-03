Robbers kill security guard in Karachi

KARACHI: A security guard of a travel agency was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Gizri area on Sunday, ARY News reported citing police sources.

As per details, unknown armed robbers reached the travel agency office with mugging intention but faced resistance from the security guard.

The police said that the suspects opened fire on the guard, killing him on the spot. The armed robbers easily managed to escape after killing the security guard.

The concerned police reached the spot and initiated the probe. The crime scene unit has also been called to the spot.

Earlier on February 27, a 70-year-old man has been killed by robbers upon resistance in the Nazimabad area of Karachi on Tuesday.

The man identified as Muhammad Iqbal was intervened by the robbers who opened fire on him when he resisted the mugging attempt. The man was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was declared dead.

Street Crimes in Karachi

It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar conceded that during the last two months, 23 people were killed during robberies, 3953 mobile phones, 46 four-wheelers, and 1537 two-wheelers were snatched.

Giving a presentation to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on February 28, the IGP said that street crimes are high within the limits of 22 police stations in Karachi. The CM directed the IGP to provide him with a list of 22 vulnerable police stations in terms of street crime and identify the hotspots so that special focus could be given to them.

Murad Ali Shah directed the city police chief to get all his SSPs on the roads in the evening time.