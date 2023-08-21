Robbers loot masses in one go at Karachi hotel

KARACHI: A gang of robbers plundered cash, cell phones and other valuables from visitors of a hotel in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi with every passing day.

According to police, three to four robbers reached the hotel deprived the people sitting there of their valuables and also looted Rs40,000 from the cash counter.

During the robbery, the hotel owner opened fire at the outlaws and in exchange for fire he got injured, while the robbers fled the scene by leaving one of their motorbikes.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

