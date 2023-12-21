Robbers loot police officer, family in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony area, where the culprits deprived a police officer, along with his family, of gold, jewelry, and cash, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the police officer was returning home from the ceremony with his family late at night and was reached at the doorstep of the house where the robbery took place.

An exchange of fire between the police officer and the robbers was also reported, however, no casualties have been reported.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the Shah Faisal Colony police station.

As per the content of the FIR, the robbers took gold, cash, and diamond jewelry worth half million.

Back in 2021, terrifying footage surfaced that showed a street criminal had killed a delivery rider on a busy road in Karachi.

Street crimes have registered an alarming rise in Karachi as now street criminals are shooting citizens fearlessly on busy streets and roads.

In the disturbing footage, one of the street criminals was seen shooting a delivery rider in the head in broad daylight on a busy road just to snatch a mobile phone worth a few thousand.

-The sorrowful incident had taken place in the Sohrab Goth area where a delivery rider was allegedly shot in the head over resisting the robbery. After receiving the bullet in the head, the delivery rider fell to the ground and died on the spot.