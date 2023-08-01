Robbers ‘loot’ Rs 20m cash in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Robbers ‘looted’ Rs 20 million cash outside a bank in Tata Bazar Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, police stated that an employee of the local plaza went to deposit the money in the bank but four alleged dacoits riding a motorcycle snatched the money and fled the spot of incident.

Police officials said that CCPO has summoned a report from the SP Iqbal town Faisalabad and ordered to cordon off the entry and exit points of the city and arrest the alleged dacoits.

The incidents of snatching and stealing motorcycles at gunpoint in the city could not be reduced as renowned comedian Wali Sheikh was earlier robbed at gunpoint at Karachi’s Northern bypass.

According to details, armed motorcyclists deprived the renowned comedian of his mobile phones and Rs85,000 cash.

“The incident took place in the evening and an FIR of which was filed timely,” the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

In a separate incident, some armed miscreants robbed the police officer in the Port Qasim area of Karachi and upon resisting the dacoits attacked the officer with the butt of a pistol, leaving him injured and fled. The dacoits also took the officers’ weapons with them.