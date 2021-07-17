Robbers who looted Ehsaas program’s centre ‘arrested’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed four suspects allegedly involved in looting Rs1.2 million from an Ehsaas program’s centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, all four suspects were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire between a team of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police and robbers in the wee hours on Saturday.

“The suspects were shifted to Jinnah hospital for medical treatment,” they said adding that no injuries were reported on the police side.

The suspects were identified using the CCTV footage and looted money and other material and arms were also recovered from their possession, they said.

On July 02, armed motorcyclists snatched Rs1.2 million from a team of Ehsaas program- a federal government’s initiative for financial support of underprivileged segments- in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood of Karachi.

According to the footage obtained by ARY NEWS, armed men on three motorcycles could be spotted in the video outside the Ehsaas program office in block 5 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The suspects openly holding weapons not only deprived the team of the program, launched by Prime Minister Imran, of their Rs1.2 million funds but also snatched mobile phones from the beneficiaries of the program standing in a queue to receive their cash stipends.

The suspects could be seen easily running away from the spot after the robbery attempt.