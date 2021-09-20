Robbers face resistance from shop keeper, escape with food items

A shop owner’s brave attempt to stop robbers to escape with £70 of food items went in vain in England’s Manchester city.

The surveillance camera images show the suspect putting items in his basket, before leaving the refrigerator door open.

The shopkeeper, identified as 55-year-old Dharmendra Patel, saw the robber making a getaway and managed to grab hold of the suspect by pinning him to the wall.

The robber was making desperate attempts to get himself free but Patel did not budge.

Suddenly, we see two of the criminal’s partners coming to the shop.

Patel got outnumbered eventually. It prompted the suspects to open the door for their partner to escape with the items.

Speaking with the news agency, Patel said that the “brazen attack” will cost him a lot of money. The 55-year-old went on to say that he would also have to spend money for getting security systems placed in his store.

Patel expressed concern that employees and customers are both at risk of losing their lives if such attacks from robbers continue. He added that the incident was carried out according to a plan and the police are aware of the suspects, whom he claims to know their names.