WATCH: Police rescue drunk thief as he gets stuck inside ATM during theft

Stealing money from inside an ATM or simply robbing it from people using it is so commonplace it hardly makes it to news but a singular incident from India’s Tamil Nadu is so hilarious it will make you roll on the floor laughing.

This thief who tried to commit the crime but ended up cracking people up on his own misery. The incident took place in the South Indian state, reported local media.

Identified by the police as M Upendra Roy of East Champaran district in Bihar, the young lad in his late twenties was taken into custody after being ‘rescued’.

READ ALSO: Man sent to mental health facility for denying to wear face mask in train

Wondering why rescue and not raid? Not to worry as this is the most common reaction this post has garnered. Looks like the thief’s strategy to steal the money did not materialize. In his inebriated state, he removed the plywood stuck on the wall behind the ATM and managed to reach the back of the machine.

When, however, he attempted to breach into the machine with stone smacks, passersby heard the sound and informed authorities. When on the scene, the police found Roy stuck between the wall and ATM machine. Thus he was first rescued and then arrested.

Tamil Nadu: Man gets stuck between ATM and wall while trying to steal money

Track latest news updates here https://t.co/LVTMDBzmMx pic.twitter.com/TNJIYDObr1 — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) August 7, 2021

He was produced before a judicial magistrate later that day evening which remanded him in a judicial custody. He now awaits a verdict, jailed.