Robbers took cash, mobiles worth millions from shop in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from Karachi in which the bandits looted the cash and box-packed mobile phones from a shop located in the Z-2 area of Gulshan-e-Maymar, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which the armed bandits can be seen arriving at the shop in the guise of customers and looted the cash, and goods worth millions.

During the robbery, a culprit on the other side of the counter can be seen engaged in a ‘friendly’ conversation with the shop owner.

The suspect asked for a shopping bag from the shopkeeper in a friendly manner to take the looted goods. The shopkeeper not only handed over stolen goods to the suspects but also provided them with bags to conceal the items.

Earlier this month, a young boy was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani town area.

According to the police officials, the bandits on the bike opened fire, leaving the father-son duo injured after they resisted a robbery, while the robbers fled the scene.

Both the father and son were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the young man died during treatment.

The police officials stated that the deceased youth was identified as Faiz Muhammad, aged 20, and was a first-year student.