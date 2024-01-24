Robbery bid foiled, two arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The Dolphin police – an elite unit of the Punjab Police that focuses on combating street crime – arrested two robbers in Lahore’s Gulberg after a shopkeeper foiled a robbery bid in the Model Colony Bazar area, ARY News reported.

The Dolphin spokesperson stated that the two robbers entered a mobile shop and attempted to loot the valuables, however, a shopkeeper snatched the rifle from a robber and shot his arm, while the second bandit also suffered a head injury during the scuffle.

The spokesperson added that the Dolphin officials swiftly reached the scene arresting the bandits, while a bike and a bag full of bullets were recovered from the possession of the two culprits.

However, the injured robbers were taken to the hospital under police custody to get medical aid.