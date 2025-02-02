Another citizen lost life for resisting robbery

KHANEWAL: Unknown armed suspects gunned down a broker and looted cash worth Rs 5 million over resistance during robbery bid here in the limits of Serai Sidhu police station, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police reports, four unidentified armed suspects on motorcycles intercepted a vehicle carrying local traders near Nandpur village. The robbers opened fire on Muhammad Hussain and he died on the spot and the robbers fled away from the scene.

Police cordoned off the area and teams have been formed to trace the fleeing suspects.

Earlier a man was killed while resisting a robbery attempt at his tyre shop near the government Islamia Law college in Karachi.

According to reports, the incident took place near Islamia College roundabout, where the victim, Hassan Arif, was working at his tyre shop when armed assailants entered intending to rob him.

Hassan, who was in the shop at the time, attempted to resist the robbery. However, one of the assailants shot him in the chest, inflicting fatal wounds.

The police stated that the area was busy, with a rally passing nearby during the shooting, and added that the robbers managed to flee easily.