Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are getting married: Sources

It is almost official! Hollywood star Robert Pattinson will soon marry his lady love, English actor-model Suki Waterhouse.

As reported exclusively by a foreign magazine, heartthrob Robert Pattinson and actor-musician Suki Waterhouse are officially engaged after being in a relationship for over five years, confirmed sources close to the couple.

The insiders also confirmed that the couple, who is currently expecting their first child together, will soon get hitched.

“They are engaged,” said the insider, confirming the buzz first sparked by the diamond ring on Waterhouse’s finger in the recent papped photographs. “They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the same person added.

Speaking about the ‘Twilight’ star, the insider said, “He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.” On the other hand, they also shared that ‘The White Princess’ actor is very happy and has a special mom-to-be ‘glow’ on her.

Reps for both celebrities are yet to comment on the development.

Pertinent to note here that Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31, have been together since mid-2018. The couple announced their first pregnancy in November this year, during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

