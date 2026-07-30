Robert Pattinson earns cute new nickname from daughter

Robert Pattinson earned a better name way before the official release of Batman Part II. Suki Waterhouse revealed details during the podcast.

In the recent podcast, And The Writer Is…, Suki Waterhouse, his fiancée, revealed that his two-year-old daughter has renamed him as “Daddy Batman” after seeing him constantly in costume while filming The Batman Part II.

In the podcast, she further mentioned, “She doesn’t actually seem to notice. She calls him ‘Daddy Batman’ now because he’s always dressed up like that for the next seven months whenever he’s on FaceTime”.

The actress and singer admitted their daughter has become surprisingly unfazed by her dad’s dramatic on-set appearance. “She’s on FaceTime today to her dad who’s covered in blood with huge black circles around his eyes,” Waterhouse joked. “We’re just like, ‘It’s fine.’ “Their little girl is also beginning to understand what both of her parents do for a living.

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She continued with his statement, “She like knows what I do now. She like points it out in a story book… ‘That’s your job, like the girl with the guitar’”.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter in 2024, have largely kept family life private. Before becoming parents, however, Waterhouse said the decision was anything but accidental.

“No, we really planned,” she previously revealed, adding, “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be… What can make more chaos?’”