Robert Pattinson’s ‘Mickey 17’ achieves Box Office milestone after slow start

After a slower start, Hollywood A-lister Robert Pattinson’s latest sci-fi satire, ‘Mickey 17’, by filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, has passed a major milestone at the global Box Office.

As per the numbers quoted by movie trade outlets, the first film of Bong Joon Ho in nearly six years, and since his Oscar-winning feature ‘Parasite’, opened to a lukewarm response from the audience last week, collecting $19.1 million in its domestic ticket sales during the three-day opening weekend.

Yet, by the end of the debut week of its theatrical run, ‘Mickey 17’ has grossed $24.5 million in domestic theatres, with an additional $34 million overseas, bringing its first-week total to $58 million, ahead of the $55 million global box office milestone.

However, the film was made on a massive budget of $118 million, which means, it still has a long way to go to break even the costs.

‘Mickey 17’, a sci-fi black comedy, written, directed and produced by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, is adapted from the 2022 novel ‘Mickey7’, by Edward Ashton, about a ‘man who joins a space colony as an ‘Expendable’ – a disposable worker who gets cloned every time he dies for research purposes’. The title co-stars Robert Pattinson with Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

After being premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival last month, ‘Mickey 17’, arrived in theatres last Friday, and was well received with generally positive reviews from critics.