Robert Pattinson prepares for final arc in Batman III

Robert Pattinson made a sad announcement to end his journey with the Batman franchise.

In the recent update, Robert Pattinson announced that Batman III would be his last would be his last movie with the franchise. The actor is all set to reprise the role again in the second sequel of the movie, which is slated to release in 2028. Ahead of the release of the second part, the third entry has also been announced.

As per the latest reports, Robert has confirmed that he will be putting on the cape one last time after the completion of Matt’s trilogy. He played Batman alongside Paul Dano’s Riddler and Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

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The film revolved around the DC hero, who is called to intervene after the mayor of Gotham City is murdered. He soon discovers that the conspiracy is linked to his own past.

The Batman ended with Pattinson successfully placing the Riddler into Arkham Asylum, where he experiences an encounter with another prisoner that looked like the Joker. The second sequel is expected to bring in the popular DC villain Joker, with Barry Keoghan playing the titular role.

Batman Part II will also feature Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. The action sci-fi is set to release on February 18, 2028. The Twilight actor marked his debut as the DC superhero in 2022 with Reeves’ directorial film.