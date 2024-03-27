Robert Pattinson welcomes first child with Suki Waterhouse

‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson and his fiance, actor Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first child together.

Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson, 37, best known for playing vampire Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ film series, and his longtime girlfriend, English actor Suki Waterhouse, 32, have become first-time parents to a baby girl. The couple was spotted taking a walk with a pink stroller in Los Angeles this week.

For the outing, Pattinson was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pair of shorts, with a puffy jacket, as he carefully pushed a pink pram, whereas, the new mom was just behind him in a black coat and grey trousers, paired with baseball cap and sunglasses.