Robert Pattinson welcomes first child with Suki Waterhouse

‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson and his fiance, actor Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first child together.
Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson, 37, best known for playing vampire Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ film series, and his longtime girlfriend, English actor Suki Waterhouse, 32, have become first-time parents to a baby girl. The couple was spotted taking a walk with a pink stroller in Los Angeles this week.
For the outing, Pattinson was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pair of shorts, with a puffy jacket, as he carefully pushed a pink pram, whereas, the new mom was just behind him in a black coat and grey trousers, paired with baseball cap and sunglasses.
Reps for both celebrities did not immediately respond to confirm the joyous news.
Pertinent to note here that Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have been together since mid-2018, got engaged towards the end of 2023, after being in a relationship for over five years. The ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ actor announced her first pregnancy with Pattinson in November last year, during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.
The reports from foreign media also suggested that the two are planning to tie the knot soon.
