What makes Batman ‘invincible’? Robert Pattinson explains

Hollywood A-lister Robert Pattinson, the latest caped crusader, reveals what makes the Batman character invincible, and it is not the iconic Batsuit.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Each time a new actor steps into the shoes to essay the iconic character of Batman on screen, all the emphasis is placed on the Batsuit, and the same was the case when Robert Pattinson took up the getup last year for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ released in March last year, with a lot of focus being on the bulletproof vest.

However, as per the ‘Twilight’ star, it’s not the armour which makes the DC superhero invincible, but the belief that Bruce Wayne has in it.

In an earlier interview, the A-lister was heard saying, “The suit does not make him invincible; it’s just a few panels of bulletproof armour, and the rest is how much Bruce believes in it and how much his adversaries are scared of it.”

Moreover, Pattinson also spoke about his favourite part of playing the character, which is the ‘do-it-yourself’ nature of Bruce. “I like the handmade nature of everything where you can see the construction, there’s an element of showing how do-it-yourself this version of Batman is…even the Batmobile looks like something he’s built himself in his basement,” he had said.

Cillian Murphy recalls his ‘Batman’ audition, losing it to Christian Bale