Robert Redford, Oscar-winning legend, Sundance founder, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, has died at the age of 89.

TMZ confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Utah, surrounded by family.

Robert Redford was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1936. He began his career on stage before moving into television roles in the early 1960s.

Soon after, Redford entered films, first in smaller parts before becoming a leading star. His rise to fame came with classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Jeremiah Johnson, The Candidate, and Barefoot in the Park.

Robert Redford received an Oscar nomination for his performance in The Sting in 1973. He went on to star in acclaimed films including The Way We Were, Three Days of the Condor, All the President’s Men, and The Electric Horseman.

In 1980, Redford made his directorial debut with Ordinary People. The film won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, giving Redford his first Academy Award win. He later directed other Oscar-recognised films such as A River Runs Through It and Quiz Show.

Robert Redford’s greatest contribution to cinema may have been the creation of the Sundance Institute in 1981. The institute grew into the Sundance Film Festival, which became the leading stage for independent films worldwide. Many filmmakers and actors began their careers through Sundance, thanks to Robert Redford’s vision.

Outside of film, Robert Redford was an environmentalist, activist, and philanthropist. He used his influence to support conservation and civil rights, making him respected beyond Hollywood.

Robert Redford leaves behind his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, his daughters Shauna and Amy, and his grandchildren. His life was one marked by Oscars, artistic achievement, and a lasting legacy in both cinema and society.

