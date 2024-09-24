‘Robin Hood’ series greenlit at MGM+

MGM+ has greenlit a new “Robin Hood” drama series based on the classic outlaw hero, set to debut next year.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed and produced by Jonathan English, the series will be showrun by John Glenn with production scheduled to begin in early 2025 in Serbia, according to Variety.

The duo will also serve as writers and executive producers on the ‘Robin Hood’ series while Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant will oversee the series for Hidden Pictures.

Reports said that the reimagined MGM+ series will feature a love story between Robin Hood and Marian.

“It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob — a Saxon forester’s son — and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord — fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land,” the producers of the series say in a synopsis.

The series will also be streamed on MGM+ in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

“John and Jonathan bring an epic scale and a deeply resonant narrative to this fresh take of Robin Hood. We’re excited to partner with MGM+ and Todd to bring the legendary story of Robin Hood to a modern audience,” said Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Senior Vice President of scripted television development.

It is worth mentioning here that Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to star in the “The Death of Robin Hood” movie believed to be a darker reimagining of the story.

Director by Michael Sarnoski, the movie will see Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer in the lead roles.

The official logline of the film read that Robin Hood would be seen “grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder.”

Compared with the previous versions such as the one portrayed by Errol Flynn, the upcoming Robin Hood is “a battleworn loner [who] finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation.”