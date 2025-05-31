Robin Thicke marries longtime partner April Love Geary

After being in a relationship for over 10 years, American-Canadian singer Robin Thicke has finally married his fiancée, model April Love Geary.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, musician Robin Thicke, 48, who had been in a relationship with model April Love Geary, 30, for a decade, including six years of their engagement, has finally exchanged vows with her.

According to the details, the couple got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, May 30.

The development came days after Geary disclosed in an Instagram post this week that Thicke had proposed to her again, during their trip to Cannes.

It is worth noting here that Thicke, who was previously married to actor Paula Patton for 10 years, starting from 2005, made his relationship with Geary official, weeks after his divorce was finalised from his first wife. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, while expecting their second child together.

Thicke and Geary share three children together, two daughters, Mia Love, 7, and Lola Alain, 6, and a youngest son, Luca Patrick, 4.

Thicke also has an elder son, Julian Fuego, 15, from his first marriage to Patton.

