Robo Shankar passes away after collapsing on film set

Popular actor and South Indian film industry comedian Robo Shankar has passed away during treatment after collapsing on the set of a film in Chennai at age 46.

Actor Robo Shankar, who has acted in more than 200 films in the Tamil film industry, was nicknamed ‘Robo’ for his robot dance on stage.

The actor Shankar was famous for hosting and acting on television shows.

However, the actor collapsed on the sets of the film a few days ago, after which he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he died during treatment.

The report has claimed that 46-year-old Robo Shankar was suffering from a liver disorder and had recovered from jaundice a few years ago.

The Tamil film industry and his fans globally have expressed deep grief over his sudden death.

He acted in several successful films, including Singham 3, Velaikkaran, Kalakalpu 2, Maari 2, Aravin Nazhal, and Singapore Salon. His last on-screen role was in the recently released Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu.

Among the survivors of Robo Shankar are his wife Priyanka, daughter Indraja, and grandson. Indra followed in her father’s footsteps and is best known for her role in the Vijay starrer Bugle.

On the other hand, country music star Carrie Underwood remembered Brett James in a moving tribute after the writer of her Grammy-winning hit, ‘Jesus, Take The Wheel’, died in a plane crash.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, with a series of pictures with her fellow country musician Brett James, Carrie Underwood penned, “Some things are just unfathomable. The loss of Brett James to his family, friends and our music community is too great to put into words.”

“Brett was the epitome of ‘cool,’” the ‘American Idol’ alum remembered of James, who was among the three dead in the plane crash near Franklin, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 18. “I see him in my mind riding up to my cabins to write on his motorcycle…his hair somehow perfectly coiffed despite being under a helmet for however long.”