Rockstar names the best console for playing GTA 6

With pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) now officially open, marketing efforts are gaining momentum. Over the past week, Rockstar Games has stirred controversy by offering premium editions with extra content and deciding not to include the full game on the physical disc.

Sony’s claim that GTA 6 “plays best on PlayStation” has also upset some fans. Rockstar responded via a post on X, making its stance clear even as gamers wait for further details.

In a recent promotional message, Rockstar announced: “Welcome to Leonida, the state where anything goes. Explore this vast world with the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition, which includes exclusive vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action-filled moments. Pre-order now on PlayStation 5.”

The advertisement features a “plays best on PS5” badge, though specifics have yet to be explained. While 3D audio and DualSense enhancements are highlighted, these are common features across AAA titles, and fans are eager to know what unique advantages GTA 6 offers on the PS5.

READ MORE: GTA 6 performance debate sparks as experts cast doubt on 60fps support

Expect Sony to share details about PlayStation 5 Pro features on the PlayStation Blog, while Microsoft will likely promote the Xbox Series X’s capabilities as well. The competition between the two consoles to be the preferred platform for GTA 6 will intensify until the November launch.

Although mentions of PS5 Pro enhancements for GTA 6 have circulated, the full details will only be revealed on November 19. Despite the Pro’s higher price, which may limit its popularity compared to the standard PS5, many fans will still hope for top performance at launch.

The multiple delays of GTA 6 can be understood in this context; all the elements must come together flawlessly on the first day to ensure a significant impact. The risk of launch-day bugs, especially on upgraded platforms like the PS5 Pro, leaves little room for error.