Alia, Ranveer’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ inspired by THIS Bollywood power couple

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that the story of his latest film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ was inspired by a real-life power couple of Tinsel Town.

In a recent interview, Karan Johar revealed that a real-life love story from the fraternity ‘subconsciously inspired’ him for his directorial comeback after a hiatus, and it was of one of the oldest power couples, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who are going strong even after more than two decades of marriage.

“Maybe subconsciously [I got inspired]. They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I’ve had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them and there’s a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie,” Johar was quoted by an Indian media outlet.

“He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn’t impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It’s like we put ourselves in boxes,” he added.

Johar explained, “Like when we’re finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we’re comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere.”

It is pertinent to mention that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001, after falling in love on the sets of their film ‘International Khiladi’ (1999). The power couple shares two kids together, an elder son Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

As for the family drama, KJo’s directorial comeback and 25-anniversary title, ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, starred A-list duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in their sophomore collaboration.

The ensemble supporting cast of the film featured Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly and Anjali Anand.

Upon its release in July of this year, the movie got positive reviews from critics and emerged as the sixth-highest-grossing Indian and the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

