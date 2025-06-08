web analytics
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Microsoft unveils ROG Xbox Ally gaming console in stunning trailer

Microsoft on Sunday confirmed its plans to launch a new handheld gaming console ROG Xbox Ally.

The announcement was made during the Xbox Games Showcase in the Summer Game Fest, taking place at the Grammy Museum Rooftop in Los Angeles.

While Microsoft remained tight-lipped about the pricing, it confirmed that the gaming console will have two variants: the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

The company confirmed its plans to release the handheld gaming console this holiday.

Per the description, “The Xbox Ally offers great value for anyone looking to take their favourite games wherever they want to play, whether it’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Gears of War: Reloaded, Lies of P, South of Midnight, or many more. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor—balancing performance and power consumption to maximise battery life without sacrificing gameplay quality—16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.”

According to Microsoft, the gaming console “also features impulse triggers for more immersive play.”

Additionally, the consoles will run on Windows 11, and both variants come with a charging stand.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said that information on pricing, pre-orders, accessories, and more will be released soon.

The company plans to make ROG Xbox Ally available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and, the US.

