Xbox boss confirms handheld console to rival Nintendo Switch

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed developments on a handheld gaming console, that is seen as a rival to the hotly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2.

In an interview with a US media outlet, Spencer said that Xbox is currently experimenting with handheld prototypes, however, he said that the company has no plans to launch a gaming console in the near future.

According to Phil Spencer, the company’s experiments were aimed at determining the possibility of an Xbox console in the handheld space.

While his statement confirms that Xbox was looking into the handheld space, it was clear that the final product is still likely to be years away.

Reports about the company’s development of a handheld gaming console had been making rounds since early 2023 while several insiders claimed that prototypes were in the works since March 2024.

It is worth mentioning here that such consoles were not positively received in the early phase, however, Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck have turned the tides in their favour as they proved that these gaming consoles can deliver high-quality, AAA experiences on par with the best home console titles.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is currently working on Switch 2, a successor to its original Switch.

While the company has not made an official announcement about the gaming console, its President Shuntaro Furukawa had confirmed that development on a successor was underway.

Earlier this month, Furukawa revealed that the Kyoto-based company was following its original plan to announce the upcoming gaming console.

While Shuntaro Furukawa said there was no change to the company’s plan to announce a successor to its Switch, he did not go into specifics or provide an exact date for the announcement of Switch 2.