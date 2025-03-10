Rohit Sharma addresses plans for ODI World Cup 2027

A day after winning the Champions Trophy 2025, India captain Rohit Sharma opened up on the prospects of playing the ODI World Cup 2027.

The experienced batter quashed rumours of his retirement from the 50-over format after lifting the Champions Trophy 2025 a day earlier.

He has now addressed his plans for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2027, saying that he was keeping all his options open regarding his future.

“It’s very hard to say that right now, but I’m keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I’m playing,” he said when asked about the prospects of participating in the tournament after two years.

“Right now, I’m playing really, really well, and I’m enjoying everything I’m doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can’t really say 2027, because it’s too far, but I’m keeping all my options open,” Rohit Sharma said.

After leading India to victory in Champions Trophy 2025, the India captain called reports about his imminent retirement unfounded.

The 37-year-old said that he was enjoying playing the game at the moment and was satisfied with his approach to the game.

“As long as I’m enjoying the sport, I’m enjoying playing the game, doing what I’m doing for this team, I will continue to play. It is something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there’s so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I don’t want to leave this team,” Rohit Sharma added.

Rohit Sharma is among the most successful captains in cricket history, having led his team to victories in four major tournaments.

The India captain led the side which won Asia Cup 2018, Asia Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024 and the recently-concluded Champions Trophy 2025.