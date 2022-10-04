Was Indian captain Rohit Sharma arrested by police?

A picture of Indian cricket team’s captain Rohit Sharma with a police officer went viral on social media raising speculations that he has been arrested.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Indian media shared the viral picture of the right-handed batter standing with Deputy Commissioner of Assam Police Ponjit Dowarah without checking the details.

Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein. @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/SDsZMF1fY0 — Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) October 1, 2022

The image made rounds. It prompted many to believe that Rohit Sharma was arrested.

India beat South Africa by 14 runs in a high-scoring second game of the T20I series in Guwahati.

India, batting first, scored 273-7 in their 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and opener KL Rahul half-centuries.

Related – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fight during T20I match

Suryakumar Yadav top scored with 22-ball 61 with five boundaries and as many sixes to his name. KL Rahul struck 57 from 28 balls after hitting five boundaries and four maximums.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made chipped in with 49 and 43.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj bagged two wickets for South Africa.

Related – Rohit Sharma refuses to help pacer Arshdeep Singh

David Miller’s century and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s fifty went in vain as the Proteas were restricted to 221-3.

David Miller played an unbeaten knock of 106 from 47 balls with the help of eight boundaries and seven sixes. Quinton de Kock made 48-ball 69 after hitting three boundaries and four maximums.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets.

Comments