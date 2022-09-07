Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Web Desk

Rohit Sharma refuses to help pacer Arshdeep Singh, video goes viral

A video of India skipper Rohit Sharma refusing to hear suggestions from Arshdeep Singh by walking away from him in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Sri Lanka is going viral.

The incident happened in the final over of the Sri Lanka innings. The side had to defend six runs from the last over. Rohit Sharma brought Arshdeep Singh to bowl the last six deliveries of the game.

The viral video showed the left-arm pacer telling something to the captain. However, he did not bother to listen, turned his back on him and walked away.

The left-arm pacer bowled four straight yorkers and conceded five runs from them. He bowled a length ball on the fifth ball that the batsman could not hit.

The ball went towards the wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. He threw the ball at the stumps at his end to get Bhanuka Rajapaksa run out but missed the wicket.

Video: Rohit Sharma angry at Rishabh Pant for poor shot selection

The ball rolled towards the bowler who threw it but missed as well. Sri Lanka took two runs and won the game by six wickets with a ball to spare.

 

Social media users took the Indian captain to task for is on-field behaviour and attitude towards his teammate.

India are on the brink of elimination from Aisa Cup. Rohit Sharma’s side lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Super Four stage by five wickets.

