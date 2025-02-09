Rohit Sharma breaks into top 10 ODI run-scorers

Indian captain Rohit Sharma joined an elusive list of players with most runs in one day internationals (ODIs) during the second encounter of a three-match series against England.

Rohit Sharma clinched the 10th spot in the list of batters with most runs in ODIs, replacing his countryman Rahul Dravid who has amassed 10,889 runs in 318 ODI innings during his career.

Before the second match, Rohit was placed at No.11 with 10,868 runs in 266 ODIs and needed 22 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid. The Indian captain smashed 119 off 90 balls and now sitting behind Saurav Ganguly who has scored 11,363 runs in 300 ODI innings.

Rohit Sharma holds multiple records for sixes and 200s in international cricket. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), Rohit Sharma has hit 388 sixes and sitting just behind Shahid Afridi who has hit 351 sixes.

The Indian captain has also hit the most sixes (205) in T20 Internationals. Regarding 200s, Rohit Sharma has scored three double centuries in ODIs, the most by any batsman. His highest score in ODIs is 264, which is also the highest individual score in the format.

List of players with most ODI runs