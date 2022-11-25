Friday, November 25, 2022
Web Desk

Rohit Sharma gets trolled again and Vada Pav is not the reason!

India batter Rohit Sharma was trolled twice for his fitness after a video of his teammate Virat Kohli’s intense gym workout went viral.

Rohit Sharma is concentrating on losing weight and fitness following Men In Blue’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. The 35-year-old shared a picture of him sweating it out in the gym.

It is pertinent to mention that the batter got trolled mercilessly when he expressed his love for Vada Pav. Here’s what they had to say.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shared a video which saw him pushing his body to the limit with tough exercises.

 

When the clip went viral, netizens said that Rohit Sharma’s fitness is nowhere close to Virat Kohli’s. Here’s what they had to say.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma was not part of the India squad that toured New Zealand. Hardik Pandya was the stand-in frontman for the side.

Moreover, reports of all-rounder Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as T20 captain is making rounds too.

