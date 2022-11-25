Rohit Sharma gets trolled again and Vada Pav is not the reason!

India batter Rohit Sharma was trolled twice for his fitness after a video of his teammate Virat Kohli’s intense gym workout went viral.

Rohit Sharma is concentrating on losing weight and fitness following Men In Blue’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. The 35-year-old shared a picture of him sweating it out in the gym.

It is pertinent to mention that the batter got trolled mercilessly when he expressed his love for Vada Pav. Here’s what they had to say.

Enough now give me my vada pav 🍔 pic.twitter.com/GCKCpxcI40 — मुमल (@thakurjiiii7) November 22, 2022

5 min gym session

Whole day vada pav session — Vedant 🇦🇷 (@Kohlify18) November 22, 2022

Eating 4 badapaws after gym session — Anurag Kumar (@gameofsticks) November 22, 2022

Ek din Gym jana h…Ek photo click krwana h…bss fir vada-pav. — Vikalp (@Its_VSG) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shared a video which saw him pushing his body to the limit with tough exercises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

When the clip went viral, netizens said that Rohit Sharma’s fitness is nowhere close to Virat Kohli’s. Here’s what they had to say.

He thinks he is Kohli 😭😭😭 — Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) November 22, 2022

Why he needs to think that he’s kohli😭 — Be human (@Chamkeelatara) November 22, 2022

You’ll not become kohli if you do weight lifting rohit bhai😭😭😭 — The_cricket (@The_cricket18) November 22, 2022

Kohli wants to be fit not like ugly fatty — ramnath (@ramnath234) November 22, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma was not part of the India squad that toured New Zealand. Hardik Pandya was the stand-in frontman for the side.

Moreover, reports of all-rounder Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as T20 captain is making rounds too.

