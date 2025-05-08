Rohit Sharma hits out at commentary standards in India amid IPL 2025

Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma has lashed out at the standard of commentary in India amid the ongoing IPL 2025.

The 38-year-old, who retired from Test cricket a day earlier, maintained that the commentary in India focuses on singling out players.

“You guys are focused on creating controversy, on blowing up news. The quality of journalism has gone down. Earlier, conversations would revolve around cricket. Now, it’s all about getting views, likes, and making more people read your articles. Very little is written or spoken about the game itself. Tactics, analysis – it’s all missing,” Rohit Sharma said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

He added, “When there’s a match on, we watch it on TV. But listen to how commentators speak these days.”

Citing the example of commentary in Australia, the veteran batter, in an apparent criticism of the commentary in the IPL 2025, said that the standard of commentary was much lower in India

“When we go to Australia, we hear their commentary and the difference in quality is vast. Here, it’s so disappointing – and I’m being very honest. It seems like they just want to single out a player and keep talking about him or her. It’s very disappointing,” Rohit Sharma added.

Currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, the India ODI captain is leaving Test cricket following setbacks in their previous series.

While he admitted that the side failed to deliver in those Test series, Rohit Sharma claimed that the criticism of the players was ‘agenda-driven’.

“Yes, things have sometimes gone out of our hands and we haven’t performed well. We fully deserve criticism for that. Yes, we didn’t do well against New Zealand at home – so yes, criticise us. But there’s a way to criticise people. I think here, it’s agenda-driven criticism. That’s not likeable,” he said.