‘Rohit Sharma is stuck, not enjoying captaincy’, says Rawalpindi express

Pakistan Pace star Shoaib Akhtar has said that Rohit Sharma seems stuck and does not look like he is enjoying Indian captaincy.

In a video released on his youtube channel, ahead of big India vs Pakistan game the former Pak pacer Shoaib Akhtar passed an interesting remark about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Akhtar claimed that Rohit is not enjoying the role and his batting form has also taken a hit because of it. It looks like Rohit is stuck with the job and feeling the pressure while also blaming his poor batting form on the same, said Shoaib Akhtar.

“I think Rohit Sharma is stuck as a captain. He doesn’t seem to be enjoying it, and he is taking a lot of pressure, so he is out of form,” said Akhtar.

Praising Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya the Rawalpindi express said that “Hardik Pandya is a significant factor after he recovered from a back injury. He guided his team [Gujarat Titans] to IPL 2022 trophy as captain, and he is a powerful contender to be captain for T20I.”

It is to be noted that since taking over the captaincy in the shortest format following Virat Kohli’s resignation after the 2021 T20 World Cup and subsequently being named the all-format captain, Rohit has made a fairytale start to his tenure and has won every series in which he led the side in. In fact, Rohit has only lost two T20Is and one ODI since being named permanent captain.

