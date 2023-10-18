Rohit Sharma issued multiple challan for over speeding

India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been issued three traffic challans for over speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway ahead of Bangladesh clash in ongoing ICC’s Men ODI World Cup 2023.

According to Indian media, the incident took place when the opening batter was on his way to join the India team in Pune for their next game against Bangladesh on October 19.

The Indian media reported that Rohit Sharma received three traffic challans as he crossed the limit of more than 200 km/h and even hit a speed limit of 215 km/h.

The Indian skipper was driving a Lamborghini with a number plate bearing his highest ODI score of ‘264’, the report added.

A member of the traffic department expressed concerns about the Indian captain’s risky driving on a busy highway amid the World Cup 2023 and recommended that he must travel in the team bus, accompanied by a police escort.

It is pertinent to mention here that India has won their first three matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, triumphing over Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The hosts will now take on Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Sharma has been in outstanding form during the World Cup 2023, emerging as the leading run-scorer for India in the tournament thus far.

Sharma has accumulated 217 runs from three innings, with an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 141.83. He has also registered one century and one half-century.

In the second match against Afghanistan, Sharma delivered a stunning performance, scoring 131 runs off 84 balls and breaking numerous records during his innings.