WATCH: Rohit addresses dropped catch that denied Axar Patel hat-trick

India captain Rohit Sharma has come up with a plan to make amends for his drop catch that denied Axar Patel a hat-trick during their Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh.

A day earlier in their opening game, the left-arm spinner dismissed Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off the second and third deliveries of the ninth over.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catch in the slips off the fourth ball to deny Axar Patel his hat-trick.

The India captain was seen furious with himself as he hit the turf multiple times in frustration. He was also seen apologising to Axar, who was stunned over the wasted chance.

When asked about how he would make it up to Axar Patel after the game, Rohit Sharma said that he would take the spinner to dinner someday.

“I’ll take him out for dinner on Friday night,” he said.

Rohit Sharma lamented the drop catch, saying that it was an easy one to grab onto.

“That was an easy catch, I should have taken it. I’ve set high standards for myself in the slips, so it was a bit disappointing. But these things happen. More importantly, the way our bowlers performed set the game up for us,” he added.

India kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 on a high after beating Bangladesh by six wickets on the back of a century from Shubman Gill and a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami.

India chased a modest total of a 229-run with a loss of four wickets with 21 balls remaining at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The side will next face Pakistan, hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, at the same venue on February 23.