‘Wife will be watching’: Rohit refuses to answer Smriti Mandhana’s question

India captain Rohit Sharma left fans and teammates stunned after refusing to answer Smriti Mandhana’s question about his habit of forgetting things.

The incident happened at the BCCI Awards 2025 and the video of their interaction has since gone viral on social media.

The viral video of their interaction showed Smriti Mandhana asking Rohit Sharma if he had picked up a hobby recently that his teammates tease him about.

“I don’t know. They tease me about forgetting. Obviously, it’s not a hobby but this is what they tease me about – that I forget my wallet, and passport – which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back,” the India captain said.

When Smriti Mandhana asked him about the biggest things he has ever forgotten, Rohit Sharma responded by saying, “I can’t say that!”

“If this is coming live, my wife will be watching, and I can’t say that. I will keep that to myself,” he said leaving everyone in splits.

The India captain is known for his forgetful nature with his teammates recalling several instances when he forgot important things.

In an interview last year, Pakistan batter Imam ul Haq revealed an instance when Babar Azam saved Rohit Sharma’s iPhone from being lost.

The left-handed batter shared a story involving Babar Azam and the Indian skipper during the ODI World Cup 2023.

“Babar told me about this story, do you remember there was a captain’s meeting before World Cup 2023 and these guys went in a plane? He had bought a new iPhone and AirPods. He said they were talking and Rohit first left his iPhone here, then left it in the plane, and then his AirPods every two minutes,” Imam ul Haq said.

“Then, he was cursing himself, ‘what am I doing, I keep forgetting things everywhere,’” he added.