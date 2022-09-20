Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Rohit Sharma scolds Dinesh Karthik, video goes viral

A video of a heated moment between Indian captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Dinesh Karthik during the first T20I against Australia is going viral on social media.

The incident happened during the first T20I against Australia at Mohali on Tuesday. The viral video showed Rohit Sharma scolding and grabbing Dinesk Karthik’s neck during a DRS review.

Netizens lashed at the Indian captain who was already under criticism for his attitude toward pacer Arshdeep Singh in this year’s Asia Cup.

Australia won the opening game of the four-match T20I series against India by four wickets with as many balls to spare.

 

The hosts, batting first, scored 208-6 thanks to half centuries by Hardik Pandya and opener KL Rahul. The former top scored with 30-ball 71 with seven fours and five sixes. The latter made 55 from 35 deliveries with four boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with his three-wicket haul. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets.

Australia chased the 209-run target thanks to opener Cameron Green’s fifty. He made 30-ball 61 with eight fours and four maximums to his names.

Matthew Wade and Steve Smith made 45 not out and 35.

Spinner Axar Patel took three wickets.

