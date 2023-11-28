‘Rohit Sharma should lead India in T20 World Cup 2024’

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said India batter Rohit Sharma should captain the side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be played in the United States and the West Indies.

The hearts of India cricket fans were broken after the hosts faced a humiliating six-wicket defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

A report stating that Rohit Sharma distancing himself from the T20I format made rounds after the final. It led former cricketers, experts and fans to speculate that he was retiring from the shortest version of the game.

Gautam Gambhir, on an India sports channel, said Rohit Sharma should lead the side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 despite all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the team since last year.

“They both need to get picked, both should be picked,” the former cricketer said. “More importantly, I want to see Rohit Sharma as captain in the T20 World Cup. Yes, Hardik has been captaining in T20Is but I would still want to see Rohit as captain in the World Cup. Don’t pick Rohit Sharma only as a batter.

“Rohit is a phenomenal leader, he has proved that with his leadership and batting in this ODI World Cup. If you are picking Rohit, which you should then he should be selected as a captain who can bat. And Virat also should be an automatic choice.”

