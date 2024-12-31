‘Captain cry baby’: Australian media slams Rohit Sharma for frustration at Jaiswal

In a scathing critique, Australian newspaper The West Australian has labeled Indian captain Rohit Sharma as “Captain Cry-Baby” following his visible frustration on Day 4 of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne.

The report highlighted Rohit Sharma’s animated reactions after Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped three catches, including two straightforward chances, during Australia’s innings.

The headline, accompanied by the remark “Turns out Kohli isn’t the only sook in the Indian side,” drew sharp reactions from cricket fans.

The West Australian’ report also emphasized tensions within the Indian team, stating:

“Tensions in the Indian camp in the angsty Boxing Day Test have been exposed by captain Rohit Sharma’s blow-up at a young teammate. Indian boy wonder Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped three catch chances – including two sitters – as the visitors chased Australian wickets in the Melbourne showdown.” Read more: Virat Kohli branded “clown” by Australian media over Sam Konstas incident