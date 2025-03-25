Did Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika just called Dhanashree a ‘gold-digger’?

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has stirred up a new controversy as she indirectly labelled cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree Verma a ‘gold-digger’.

It happened so when Sajdeh liked a viral clip of Indian journalist Shubhankar Mishra, defending people who called Verma a ‘gold-digger’, for taking a hefty alimony from Chahal.

The journalist can be heard saying in the video, “Dhanashree ke case main, Dhanashree ko apni doosri zindagi shuru karne main badi takleefo ka saamna karna pada. Chahal ke fans unhe troll karenge. Chahal ke fans unhe troll karenge. Aise main, paisa rahega toh yeh empowerment deta hai. Taakat ka ehsas deta hai (In Dhanashree’s case, it will not be easy for her to move on and start a new relationship, as she will be trolled by Chahal’s fans. Therefore, money will give her a sense of security and empowerment during that time).”

“Phir mere mann main sawal aata hai, ‘Toh phir yeh nahi kehna chahiye na ki I’m a self-made woman? (But then I wonder, ‘Is it right to call yourself a self-made woman?)” Mishra continued.

He also added, “Phir jo Chahal aapka mazaak udane ke liye T-shirt pehen raha hai jispe likha hai be your own sugar daddy ya voh log jo aapko gold-digger keh rahe hain, unn baaton se aapko bohot parhez nahi karna chahiye kyuki aap paise le rahe ho (Because then the t-shirt that Chahal wore to the courtroom, saying ‘Be your own sugar daddy’ or those who are trolling you and calling you gold-digger are not entirely wrong, as you are taking the money).”