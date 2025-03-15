Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy fate takes surprising turn after CT25

India captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to retain Test captaincy for the upcoming England series after leading his side to victory in the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to Indian media outlets, the BCCI and selection committee are backing the opening batter to continue leading the side in the five-match series in England in June.

The development came following India’s triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Doubts were raised over his Test captaincy after India faced back-to-back series defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

Reports said that the BCCI was mulling removing Rohit Sharma from the captaincy of the red-ball side after their poor performance in the Australia tour.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is the Test vice-captain, would take over as the leader from the England tour in June-July this year.

Speculations about the batter’s future intensified following the India captain’s decision to step down from the final Test in Sydney.

However, the victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 final seemed to have turned the tides for Rohit Sharma, and he is set to retain India’s Test captaincy.

“He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels that he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side for the tour of England. Rohit too has expressed his eagerness to keep playing red-ball cricket,” Indian media outlets quoted a BCCI official as saying.

While there were rumours making rounds about his retirement after the Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma dismissed such reports, saying that he was enjoying playing for his side.