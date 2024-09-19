Rohit Shetty reveals ‘Singham’ was inspired by THIS Salman Khan movie

Following reports of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s cameo in Ajay Devgn’s “Singham Again,” fans uncovered a video of Rohit Shetty, revealing his old connection to the movie.

Earlier, several Indian media outlets reported that director Rohit Shetty convinced the “Tiger” actor to reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey once again for the highly-anticipated cop movie.

‘Singham Again,’ set to hit theatres on November 1, will see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham.

Now, fans have dug out an old video of Shetty where he revealed that Salman Khan’s 2009 movie “Wanted” inspired him to make the “Singham” franchise.

In the video, Rohit Shetty recalls, “I’ll tell you what. I made Singham because of Wanted. That was a phase when multiplex had come in. It was 2009, I was making All The Best. PVR had just opened up, new. And that time nobody was making mass action films. And Wanted was one underdog which came.”

According to the Bollywood director, he visited a theatre to watch the action flick and was taken by surprise seeing kids clapping and whistling while watching the movie.

“I was like, ‘the time has come back to make mass entertainer because now claps and whistling also occur in multiplex.’ And then, we made Singham in 2011,” Rohit Shetty added.

The ensemble cast of ‘Singham Again’ also includes several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

The movie is the third in the ‘Singham’ franchise and a sequel to “Singham Returns.”

On the other hand, Bollywood star Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Sikandar,’ alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action movie will be released on Eid 2025.