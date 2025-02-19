web analytics
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Here is How to Download Roll Number Slip for Rawalpindi Matric Exams

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Rawalpindi started to issue roll number slips for the first annual test of 2025 to class 10 students.

The roll numbers are also available online for private students to download. The exam will start with an Arabic paper on March 4, 2025, in the morning shift, followed by the history of Pakistan and Cloth & Textile in the second shift.

While the Rawalpindi Board will administer the English mandatory exam on March 5 during both morning and evening sessions.

All students, public and private, must bring their roll number slips for matric exams as they will not be permitted entry to the testing location without them.

The roll number slips contain information about the candidate’s date sheet, exam centre address, and paper timings.

The class 10 roll number slip 2025 for the first annual test is available to private students on the BISE Rawalpindi website. The steps to download the roll number slip are as follows:

How to Obtain the Roll Number Slip for the 2025 Exam.

You can download your Roll Number Slip via three different ways by entering B-Form Number, Online Form Number or Roll Number.

