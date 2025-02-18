Here is How to Download Roll Number Slip for Lahore Matric Exams

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore started to issue roll number slips for the first annual test of 2025 to class 10 students.

The roll number are also available online for private students to download. The exam will start with Arabic and geography papers on March 4, 2025 in morning shift, followed by history of Islam, history of Pakistan, woodworking, and art and model drawing (theory) in the second shift.

While, the Lahore Board will administer the English mandatory exam on March 5 during both morning and evening sessions. All students, public and private, must bring their the roll number slip for matric exams as they will not be permitted entry to the testing location without them.

The roll number slips contain information about the candidate’s date sheet, exam center address, and paper timings.

The class 10 roll number slip 2025 for the first annual test is available to private students on the BISE Lahore website. The steps to download the roll number slip are as follows:

How to Obtain the Roll Number Slip for the 2025 Exam.

Go to official website of BISE Lahore

Enter your form number in accordance with the admission form.

Type your present exam roll number.

Type in your prior roll number.

Type in your reference No

Enter your full name as it appears on the admission form.

Enter your whole father’s name as it appears on the admission form.

Click the “Get Roll No. Slip” button once the information is added