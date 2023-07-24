Romaisa Khan calls out ‘insensitive’ hospital staff

Social media celebrity, Romaisa Khan slammed the ‘insensitive’ hospital staff over their unethical treatment.

Taking to her account on the new social platform, Threads, on Saturday, Romaisa Khan spoke about the unempathetic behaviour she was subjected to, for being a public personality, during a recent encounter at a hospital, when her mother was admitted there.

“Some people are so insensitive,” wrote the young celebrity. “I know we are public figures, but not public properties.” “It’s so unethical that my mom is in [the] ICU screaming in pain almost fighting for her life and where I am crying and praying outside, [the] nurses are literally making my videos and asking me for a selfie,” she slammed.

“Event or in malls, most welcome, but in such sensitive situations, please learn how to act,” Khan urged.

Giving an update on her mother’s health, the digital creator mentioned, “J btw, thanks to everyone for all the love and prayers, she’s doing better.”

While many fans extended their support to Khan and sent prayers for her mother, a callous keyboard warrior responded to the Threads post writing, “Listen, you are an artist and you can’t change this, okay and even if your mom is not in ICU, even she would suggest to you not to spoil someone’s happy moment.” Khan simply avoided any more comments to the remarks of the social users.

