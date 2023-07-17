Romaisa Khan’s first salary revealed

TikTok star Romaisa Khan, who is one of the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry, talked about her first salary and spending habits.

Romaisa Khan appeared in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘, where she opened up about her personal life and professional endeavours.

The actor, answering a question about her first salary and its source, said her first pay was 6,000 – which she earned from teaching. She added that the amount is not extravagant given the increasing inflation in the country.

Romaisa Khan added that she used to spend Rs1,000 per month and save the rest. The showbiz personality added she had to become a miser, which she is not.

Speaking about her expenses, the celebrity said she buys items only when she has double the amount it costs.