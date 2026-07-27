Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

The foreign ‌ministry in Romania said on Monday it had expelled a diplomat ​at Russia’s embassy ​after repeated violations of ⁠its national airspace by ​drones, saying it had ​notified the ambassador of its decision.

Romanian F-16 fighter jet ​pilots shot down three drones ​in as many days from ‌Friday ⁠as Russia intensifies attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in Bucharest rejected ​what ​it ⁠called “unfounded accusations”, saying Russia had never ​directed drones at ​targets ⁠in Bucharest.

The embassy also signalled that Moscow would ⁠take ​retaliatory measures.

Read Also: Romania tests AI-powered drone interceptors as Ukraine war gets closer

At a ​Romanian base overlooking the Black Sea, camouflaged figures squinted up into the sky ‌and drones whined far overhead – the final test of a US-made, AI-powered defence system as the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine gets ever closer.

Centre stage were the Merops drone interceptors made by ex-Google CEO Eric ​Schmidt’s company Project Eagle that will be put into operation in Romania “in a ​matter of days,” Defence Minister Radu Miruta said.

The NATO and European Union ⁠state shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach ​its airspace as Moscow attacks Ukraine’s ports just across the Danube river.