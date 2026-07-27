Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches
- By Reuters -
- Jul 27, 2026
The foreign ministry in Romania said on Monday it had expelled a diplomat at Russia’s embassy after repeated violations of its national airspace by drones, saying it had notified the ambassador of its decision.
Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three drones in as many days from Friday as Russia intensifies attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.
The Russian embassy in Bucharest rejected what it called “unfounded accusations”, saying Russia had never directed drones at targets in Bucharest.
The embassy also signalled that Moscow would take retaliatory measures.
Read Also: Romania tests AI-powered drone interceptors as Ukraine war gets closer
At a Romanian base overlooking the Black Sea, camouflaged figures squinted up into the sky and drones whined far overhead – the final test of a US-made, AI-powered defence system as the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine gets ever closer.
Centre stage were the Merops drone interceptors made by ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s company Project Eagle that will be put into operation in Romania “in a matter of days,” Defence Minister Radu Miruta said.
The NATO and European Union state shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace as Moscow attacks Ukraine’s ports just across the Danube river.