Ronaldo’s record against Al Ahli gives Al Nassr edge in Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are set to lock horns against Al Ahli on Saturday (Today) in the Saudi Super Cup Final.

Both sides are eager to clinch their first trophy of the season.

The Jeddah giants booked their place in Saturday’s showdown after dismantling Al Qadsiah 5-1 in a VAR-heavy semi-final at Hong Kong Stadium.

Despite conceding early, Al Ahli stormed back with a ruthless first-half response, sealing a commanding win and a ticket to the decider against Al Nassr, who edged out champions Al Ittihad 2-1 the previous night.

What makes this match interesting for an Al Nassr fan is Ronaldo’s deadly record against the Jeddah-based club.

Since joining Al Nassr in 2023, the 40-year-old has faced Al Ahli four times, where he emerged victorious on three occasions and drawing once.

Moreover, Al Ahli are yet to register a victory against Al Nassr since 2022. In their previous meetings. The Jeddah-based side drew twice and lost three times.

Liverpool lead race to sign Marc Guehi

Apart from never facing defeat against Al Ahli, he has also scored three goals in those encounters.

Despite his impressive scoring run in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s still searching for his 1st official trophy with Al Nassr. The veteran striker joined the club on a free transfer in early 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

Since joining the Saudi Club, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has netted 93 times in 106 appearances. He also won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, underlining his continued impact despite his age.

Saturday’s final presents Ronaldo with another chance to finally lift a title with the Riyadh giants as Al Nassr aim to crown their campaign with Saudi Super Cup success.