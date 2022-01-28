Four killed in roof collapse in Lahore

LAHORE: Four persons were killed including a child in a roof collapse incident that took place in Lahore’s Mominpura on Friday night, ARY News reported.

The roof of a house has collapsed in Lahore’s Mominpura, leaving four people dead in the incident. Rescue teams reached the incident’s site and recovered bodies from the house. An injured boy was also recovered by the rescue officials.

The rescue operation was still underway to search for other people trapped under the debris.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the roof collapse incident and sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore Division.

Earlier in the month, five women were dead and two others when the roof of a house collapsed in Peshawar.

The roof of a house located in Peshawar’s Tehkal Colony had collapsed that resulting in the death of five women including a mother and her four daughters were dead after being trapped under the debris of the house.

Two others had also sustained injuries in the incident. Getting the information, rescue teams had reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris.

