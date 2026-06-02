PESHAWAR: At least six children were killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Rahimabad village of the Kozah Alpuri area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district, rescue officials said on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, seven children were trapped under the debris when the roof suddenly caved in during the early hours of the morning.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call and launched an operation to retrieve the victims from beneath the rubble.

Despite efforts by rescuers, six children were pronounced dead, while one girl was pulled out alive and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2:15am.

The deceased were identified as Nazira Bibi, 14, Samira Bibi, 13, Rizwan, 4, Nayab, 8, Haya Noor, aged between four and five years, and Umaira, aged between 12 and 13 years.

The injured girl was identified as 11-year-old Marwa.

Hospital sources said Marwa received first aid before being referred for further medical treatment.

The rescue operation was supervised by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Shangla, Engineer Malik Sher Dil Khan, who said all available resources were utilised to complete the operation and recover those trapped under the debris.

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Police said the children’s father had passed away some time ago.

Funeral prayers for the deceased children were later offered in Rahimabad, attended by a large number of local residents. The victims were subsequently laid to rest in a local graveyard.