Rosalía postpones three concerts due to family emergency

Rosalía has postponed three of her upcoming Florida shows on her LUX Tour after a family emergency forced a sudden change in her North American schedule.

In a statement shared by Miami’s Kaseya Center on Thursday, the venue confirmed that the singer’s performances scheduled for June 4 and June 6 in Miami, along with her June 8 concert in Orlando at the Kia Center, would no longer take place as planned.

“Due to a family emergency, Rosalía has to postpone her upcoming shows in Miami on June 4 & 6,” the statement read. “She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice.”

Live Nation later confirmed that the Orlando date has also been postponed, noting that all three Florida stops on the tour are affected.

Fans have been urged to retain their tickets while organizers work on new dates. “As the tour explores rescheduling, please hold onto your ticket. We will provide more information soon,” officials added.

The LUX Tour is Rosalía’s fourth concert tour and supports her fourth studio album, LUX, which was released in November 2025. The global trek kicked off on March 16, 2026 in Lyon, France and is currently scheduled to wrap on Sept. 3, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

No additional details have been released about the family emergency.